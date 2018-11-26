Drivers hit slick spots, head into shops for snow tires

WALKER, Mich. – The first major snowfall of the season reminded some drivers to get ready for winter.

Auto shops were packed Monday morning with people making the switch to winter tires. Customers and shoppers came rushing in to many shops after a slick drive.

The manager of Brewer’s Tires on Alpine Avenue says there is still time and a benefit to getting snow tires.

“If you start to slide as soon as you hit the brake, then you need different tires,” Jesse Nelson of Brewer’s Tires tells FOX 17.

Nelson says it will likely be busy the rest of the week. He also recommends you check your car’s battery, because you don’t want to stuck in the cold.