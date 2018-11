COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Gas prices keep dropping and now are dropping below the $2.00/gallon level.

GasBuddy.com reports that a Citgo AGO at Alpine Avenue and 7 Mile Road and a Mobil station on Alpine are now at $1.99/gallon. The Speedway on Leonard Street at US-131 is listed at $2.00/gallon.

GasBuddy lists the average price for Grand Rapids at $2.37.