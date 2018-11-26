Give to a family in need for the holidays at “I Dream Beautiful” Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giving is better than receiving, and once again More Self-Less is going to make so many Christmas wishes come true for local families this year.

The community can help make a family's Christmas wishes come true by sponsoring a child or giving a gift at the 9th annual I Dream Beautiful Christmas Event.

The goal of this event is to help families forget their troubles for a little while. They want families to focus not only on physical gifts, but the gifts of unity, family, and community.

"I Dream Beautiful" is happening Sunday, December 23 from 4-7:30 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved, visit moreselfless.org.