Goei Center opens renovated Kindel room for business

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. The Goei Center has now officially opened it's newly renovated Kindel Room. Notably, the room has been previously used by members of the political elite such as Governor Rick Snyder.

Formerly the Kindel Furniture Factor building , The Kindel Room stands on a spacious 9,500 square feet and has an impressive 200 patron capacity. The room can be set for multiple purposes including: a dining experience, wedding ceremonies, or theater seating for presentations.

Specifically for people tying the knot, the room can be rented for not only the wedding ceremony, but the reception as well. Also, the bride can have her own suite included in the layout. This room is so revered, that according to the Goei's website, the center has won the Wedding Wire's "Couples Choice" award three times, spanning from 2016 through 2018.

Technologically, the center is "state of the art" that is WiFi ready and can be fitted with "internet capabilities" tailored to your unique needs.

“There’s a lot of versatility to this room, and I think the restoration of this room to its original condition has shown that the craftsmanship of that time is still relevant and beautiful for today’s times,” said Bing Goei, Owner of the Goei Center.

The renovation took eight months to complete but is now open to the public.