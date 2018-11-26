Grand Valley women’s soccer prepares for the Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley women's soccer team is preparing for yet another trip to the NCAA Final Four. The Lakers defeated Central Missouri, 6-1 last Sunday to advance to Pittsburgh which is the host site for the championship. After a few days to spend with family and relax, the Lakers are preparing for Lee University on Thursday at 8 pm and are hoping to advance to yet another National Championship.

"I'm really excited to go," head coach Jeff Hosler stated, "not making it last year, it's been a long 12 months of preparations to make it back. This team has been remarkable, to be in this situation we are, going to Pittsburgh with so much youth, we have four seniors, everyone else on our roster is a first or second year player who will experience this for the first time so it's very, very exciting."

"It feels amazing," sophomore Ava Cook said, "it's something that we've worked so hard for this whole season and to finally be able to get there and keep going, even after Thanksgiving is great in itself, so we're all really excited and ready to get after it."

Tara Lierman is one of four seniors on the Lakers roster and likes the threat that their offense brings.

"On any given day anyone can score and that's what makes our team so special, is that everyone steps up in big moments and we're not relying on just one player everyone shows up for every game and that's huge for us."

Catch the full story tonight during sports on Fox 17 News at 10.