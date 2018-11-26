GRPS holds town hall meetings in search of new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Families in Grand Rapids will get a chance to weigh-in on who should be the next superintendent of the school district.

This comes after the current superintendent, Teresa Weatherall Neal announced she would be retiring this July.

According to MLive, there are four town halls planned between November 26th through the 29th, for parents and students to weigh-in on what they want to see in their next school leader.

Monday's meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is planned at City High Middle School on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

If you're not able to attend, there is an online survey you can take.

Meetings are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the following locations: