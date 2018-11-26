Holland Rescue Mission feeds over a thousand for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - At Hope College, over 1,500 families in need were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal prepared by the Holland Rescue Mission.

During the Mission's annual banquet, more than a thousand volunteers prepared meals and served families attending the events. Upwards of 100 turkeys, over the course of a week, were cooked to ensure everyone had a meal this holiday.

"Tonight is not about solving hunger or homelessness, but it is about casting a spotlight that there are many in our community who don`t have the advantages that many other people do," said Darryl Bartlett, the Executive Director of the mission. "The night is all about getting everyone together from all walks of life."

During the event, volunteers were also able to voice their feelings about the help being offered. Volunteer Rob Groenwold told FOX 17, "We love helping people and we love getting to know new people and we love to share our story."

The Mission's upcoming "Serve a Meal" Project will be held on Christmas Eve spanning several location across Holland, Michigan. If you would like to sign up to volunteer or like to attend the event, the information can be found here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b044dafa82da7f94-holiday