It’s back! GR Ballet presents, “The Nutcracker”

Posted 11:19 AM, November 26, 2018, by

The holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," is coming back to DeVos Performance Hall and will be performed none other than the Grand Rapids Ballet.

It's a family tradition for many, with shows happening two full weekends in December.

Artistic Director James Sofranko came on the show to share the details about what's new about this year's performance.

"The Nutcracker" can be seen on the following dates and times:

  • Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m
  • Saturday, December 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  •  Sunday, December 16 at 2 p.m.
    • There are tickets available on this date for Clara's Nutcracker Party.
  • Friday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from and are available at grballet.com.

