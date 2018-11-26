Meeting to be held to certify recreational marijuana election results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN -- Recreational marijuana will become legal dec. 6, according to the Michigan department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. It means those 21 and older can use it in the privacy of their own homes. Marijuana won`t be commercially available for sale until early 2020, in part because the state must still put regulations in place and issue licenses for recreational sales. After the certification, adults will also no longer be arrested for simple possession and use of marijuana.

The Board of Canvassers are expected to certify the election results on Monday.