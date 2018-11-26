Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. One look outside and you'll think, "I'm not going out in this to do my shopping!" Now you don't have to because it's Cyber Monday and you can snag deals online.

According to the National Retail Federation, 75 million people are expected to take advantage of the Internet bargains.

Some companies taking part include Amazon, Nordstroms, Macy's and more.

Cyber Monday deals are expected to equal or offer even better deals than Black Friday.

2. In Ottawa County the annual holiday train show kicks off today.

The Holland Modular Railroad Club invites you to check out their train show, returning to the Howard Miller Public Library in Zeeland.

It is free to get in, you are just asked to bring nonperishable food items which will be donated to Harvest Stand Ministries to help people in need.

The show is open Monday through Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's open now through December 15.

3. It's a sure sign of the holidays along the Lakeshore the 14th annual Festival of Trees has begun and the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting the exhibit from now through December 2.

Guests will be able to see the many different professionally designed trees, all with different themes.

The decorations from the exhibit will be available for purchase through silent auction throughout the festival. Admission into the exhibit ranges from $6 to $10.

Santa will also be a the exhibit the Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

4. The ice is finally ready at Rosa Parks Circle.

It was set to open on Friday morning, however the ice just wasn't quite ready for skaters.

A good time at the rink draws people from all over to show off their skills, or even lack there of. For many, it's all about some family time together.

The rink will be open through February 24, weather-permitting.

Admission is $1 for kids and $3 for adults.

5. A steamship that sank some 90 years ago was finally found at the bottom of Lake Huron.

Divers got a change to explore the wreckage of The Manasoo, which sank in 1928. It was discovered in excellent condition, 200 feet below the surface of Georgian Bay.

If that wasn't cool enough, still on board was a 1927 Chevrolet Coupe, also in excellent condition if you don't count all the barnacles attached.

Experts say it's unlikely the ship will ever be brought to the surface, but they're optimistic the classic car can one day be retrieved.