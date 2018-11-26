× Multiple dogs dead after Ottawa County fire

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out inside a garage where as many as 20 dogs were being kenneled.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Monday morning in the 9800 block of 84th Avenue in Allendale Township.

We’re told many of the dogs inside passed away in the fire, which was hard to put out due to extremely cold temperatures, firefighters say.

The fire chief on scene says their trucks don’t travel well, so it took multiple resources from other departments to help get the fire out.

A total of six dogs were saved by first responders with the help of oxygen.

We’re told the kennel was not a business, but more like a place for the owner’s to breed dogs.

As for a cause, that remains under investigation.