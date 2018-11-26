Salvation Army cares for families in West Michigan & beyond

Posted 12:00 PM, November 26, 2018, by

Whether if its for assistance with food, housing, or utilities, the Salvation Army's mission is to care for all with their family and individual service programs. The Rapid plays a big part in helping not only those in need to find their way to the Salvation Army, but for their employees as well.

We took a trip down to the Grand Rapids Salvation Army's headquarters to learn more about how they're serving the West Michigan community.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, visit sawmni.org or give them a call at (616)-459-3433.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s