Salvation Army cares for families in West Michigan & beyond

Whether if its for assistance with food, housing, or utilities, the Salvation Army's mission is to care for all with their family and individual service programs. The Rapid plays a big part in helping not only those in need to find their way to the Salvation Army, but for their employees as well.

We took a trip down to the Grand Rapids Salvation Army's headquarters to learn more about how they're serving the West Michigan community.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, visit sawmni.org or give them a call at (616)-459-3433.