Smart Shopper: Cyber Monday deals, steals and suggestions

West Michigan is currently getting pummeled with snow which leaves many feeling like they don’t want to go out and shop. Guess what? It’s Cyber Monday, meaning you can snuggle up to your computer, smart phone, tablet etc.

While you are busy shopping for Aunt Sally’s sweater, don’t forget to check out travel deals for yourself. Also, I have mixed in some deals that are exclusive to West Michigan, too.

I want to pass along some deals, but also a couple of things to keep in mind according to BestBlackFriday.com.

1.) Never pay shipping! Why would you ruin a good deal, the site suggest, by having to pay shipping? With that said places like Target, offering free two-day shipping with no minimum. Best Buy also offering free standard shipping with no minimum. You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of free shipping.

2.) Apple Store: While it once offered decent deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Apple Store now bundles free gift cards when you purchase older-model items at full price. A bunch of other stores, including Walmart and Amazon, have deals on more recent Apple products, so we recommend third-party retailers instead of the Apple Store.

3.) Buy toys in December: We all get excited to mark everyone off of our list, but BestBlackFriday.com says hold off until closer to roughly December 10 and you should be able to save even more. Do not wait too long, however, because the site sees the sweet spot to buy toys from around December 10 through December 18. Keep in mind, if you shop any later and you may find most of the good toys are already sold out.

Good deals for Cyber Monday!

Target.com is offering 15 percent off thousands of regularly and sale priced items. Use your Target REDcard and receive an additional 5 percent off.

Kohls.com : For the first time ever, Kohl’s will allow you to earn $15 for every $50 spent! Sure, you won’t save big on today’s purchase, but you will have free money to spend in the near future.

Here are a list of popular ads:

