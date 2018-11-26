Storm knocks out power to thousands in southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – Thousands of customers are without power as a winter storm rolled through the area Sunday night and Monday morning.

Midwest Energy & Communications reports that over 2,100 customers are without power through Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg, and other communities.  Officials say crews will be working through the day to restore power.

Consumers Energy say they have outages throughout West Michigan as well, including more than 5,000 customers in Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. Restoration times have not been released at this time.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

