× Suspects armed with guns steal hundreds from market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids are searching for two male suspects following an armed robbery Monday evening.

The report came in around 7:30 p.m. from Tillie’s Market at 1702 Monroe Avenue NW.

The business told FOX 17 two men wearing masks walked into the store with guns and made off with several hundred dollars in cash. The suspects then ran away from the scene.

Nobody inside the store was hurt.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.