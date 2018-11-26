Trump has harsh remarks for GM over layoffs

US President Donald Trump walks over to speak to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 26, 2018, before deeparting for Mississippi.NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his administration and lawmakers are exerting “a lot of pressure” on General Motors in response to its decision to cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and possibly shutter up to five plants.

Trump says he’s being very tough on GM chief executive officer Mary Barra. He says he told the company that the U.S. has done a lot for GM and that if its cars aren’t selling, the company needs to produce ones that will.

The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact car is on the possible closure list. Trump says GM needs to “get a car that is selling well and put it back” into the Ohio plant.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    It’s a temporary problem. Jim Hackett (infamous for his destruction of Steelcase) will work his singular magic at Ford. By the time he’s done there, Ford will be paying him millions of dollars to leave. Which will be GM’s opportunity to fill that eventual vacuum.

    Reply