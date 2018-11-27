5-year-old GR shooting victim upgraded to stable condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Some good news to pass along after a shooting last week sent a teen and his 5-year-old sister to the hospital.

Grand Rapids police say the little girl is now expected to survive. She was originally listed in life-threatening condition, with bullet fragments lodged in her skull. Her 17-year-old brother was also hit in the shooting.

The shooting on Quigley Southwest in Grand Rapids last Wednesday is just one of three drive-by shootings in the city in one week.

Detectives do not believe they are connected, but they are still asking for tips in this case.

If you know anything, call police.