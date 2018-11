Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

Week 10 wrapped up the 22nd Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy and added 20 more people into the community to be advocates for the department and a voice for positive conversations.