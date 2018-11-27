Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Ryel Daye and Ja'moni Jones combined for 40 points as East Kentwood beat South Christian 75-69 Tuesday in the season opener for both.

The Falcons trailed 14-4 in the 1st quarter before Daye scored 7 straight points to cut into the deficit and Jones finished the quarter by hitting three straight 3's to give EK a 21-14 lead after one quarter.

East Kentwood led by 10 at the half, South Christian got as close as two in the 3rd and trailed just 54-51 after 24 minutes thanks to a 4-point play by Connor Kok at the buzzer. Kok lead all scorers with 22 points in the game.

In the 4th quarter South pulled to within 4 with two minutes to play but Daye hit a big 3 to seal, he led the Falcons with 21 points.

East Kentwood will host Forest Hills Central on Friday night while South Christian plays one final game at the old gym as it host Byron Center. The Sailors open their new school and gym December 21st against Unity Christian.