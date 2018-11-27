Bill seeks to allow libraries to stock opioid antidote

LANSING, Mich. – A bill moving through Lansing would allow public libraries to stock an antidote to treat opioid overdose emergencies.

Senate Bills 828 and 829 would allow public libraries to purchase and stock naloxone. Library employees would be able to carry and administer the medication after they’ve been trained to a person believed to be experiencing an opioid-related overdose.

Michigan senators Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) and Margaret O’Brien (R-Kalamazoo) sponsored the bills. The bills were approved Tuesday in a Senate committee.

“There has been a tremendous rise in opioid abuse in our state — including a drastic increase in the number of overdoes happening in public libraries,” said Jones, in a press release. “Libraries are open to the public and offer calm and peaceful places for people suffering with addiction. As a result, librarians are increasingly finding themselves on the front line of this epidemic.”

We’ll have more details on these bills as they become available.