Blood tests will help determine PFAS exposure in northern Kent County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Water testing for levels of PFAS in northern Kent County wells has been going on for the last year or so. On Tuesday night, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services explained how testing would begin in terms of testing people for PFAS levels in their bodies.
In the meeting at Northview High School, the MDHHS and the Kent County Heath Department explained what's called an "Exposure Assessment," which aims to detect the levels of those exposed in northern Kent County and compare them to that of average Americans.
It's the next step in detecting possible health risks that may come with exposure to the chemicals. PFAS are a chemical compound that is linked to numerous health risks, like cancer, thyroid and reproductive issues.
People who participate in the study will take a blood test.
Officials say not everyone who's been exposed to PFAS will be tested.
The study only includes those who have confirmed PFAS in their private wells, have drank the water, and currently live in the home where the contaminated well is.
Of those people, they're hoping to get 100 percent participation from people who have PFAS levels higher than 70 parts per trillion. Those with less than 70 parts per trillion are still being recruited for testing. All those being asked to participate were sent letters Monday night.
If you received a letter, you're asked to call the MDHHS to set up an appointment, which should take about an hour and a half. Participation is optional, and children can also be included in the study.
It's a one-time blood test. Results will be mailed to participants about 4 months after testing.
The soonest appointments will start on Dec. 8, 2018. Results comparing the levels of PFAS detected in northern Kent County residents to average Americans will take at least a year.