Body found during search for kidnapped North Carolina girl

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – Investigators following leads in the search for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar found an unidentified body Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina's Robeson County, according to a news release from the FBI.

The body was found around 4:45 p.m. off Wire Grass Road, one of three roads FBI agents sought surveillance video of during the search for Hania.

The FBI requested surveillance specifically along Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road and Lovett Road.

"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," the FBI release said.

The FBI said Hania's family has been notified out of an abundance of caution, even though the body has not been identified.

Aguilar was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school on Nov. 5 when she was forced into a relative's SUV just before 7 a.m., according to officials.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI has announced they are offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to Hania's location or the arrest of the person responsible for kidnapping her.