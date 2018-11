ALLENDALE, Mich. – A fire that killed 13 dogs at a kennel Monday morning was caused by the improper placement of heating lamps.

Allendale Township Fire Chief Mike Keefe told the result of their investigation to FOX 17 Tuesday. He said that the fire started in the north end of the building.

42 dogs were inside the Whispering Oaks kennel in the 9800 block of 84th Avenue Monday morning when the fire broke out. 29 survived.