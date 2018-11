Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Baseball season may be over, but Fifth Third Ball Park is getting into the holiday spirit!

West Michigan's largest animated light show kicked its 21st year.

The Christmas Lite Show has two miles of Christmas lights, displays and tunnels for you to check out.

You can even stop at Santa's house and give Santa your wish list.

Admission will cost you $22 for a car full of people to get in.