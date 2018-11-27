Giving Tuesday: Donations matched when you give to Salvation Army of Kent Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday, where one dollar becomes two thanks to an awesome matching gift for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Currently, the Salvation Army of Kent County has secured $60,000 in matching gifts from board members, donors, and friends as a local response to the Giving Tuesday initiative, and are hoping to get more with help from the West Michigan community.

With changes to the federal tax laws potentially limiting the number and amount of charitable donations, the matching gift has also been developed to boost public donations to support the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign goal is $1.5 million, where donations will be used to fund programs and services both at Christmas and throughout the year.

While there are more than 60 kettle sites throughout Kent County, there are opportunities to donate online, through the mail, and on the phone. Each donation made on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $60,000.

Donations can be mailed to:

Salvation Army of Kent County

1215 Fulton Street East

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Donations can also be made by calling (616)-459-3433 and 1-800-SAL-ARMY, as well as sakentcounty.org.