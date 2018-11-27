John Ball Zoo hosting Christmas for the Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Christmas is coming a little early for animals at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

The zoo is hosting a special Christmas for the Animals event on Saturday, December 1, which is your last chance to visit the zoo before it closes for the season.

You can get into the zoo for free from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. visit with Santa and his reindeer and even watch the zoo animals play with their Christmas gifts.

In past years, the zoo asked guests to bring an item for the free admission, but instead, they're encouraging a $1 donation so the zoo can get one for them.