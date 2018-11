LOWELL, Mich. — If you are looking to give handmade gifts made by local artists, you’ll want to check out the Lowell Arts Holiday Artists Market.

It’s open now through December 23rd and is located on West Main Street in Lowell.

The market features artwork from 50 area artists like paintings, photography, jewelry, ornaments, candles and more.

Gift ideas include pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry and even handbags.