Montague pulls away from Fruitport for opening night win, 56-51

FRUITPORT, Mich -- In a tight fourth quarter, Fruitport and Montague battled to begin the season 1-0. After a Luke Mitchell three-pointer to put the Trojans within two, sophomore Gavin Fisher would get the ball in transition and score on the layup to tie it at 42-42. Down the stretch, Hunter Mosher would take over for the Wildcats on the interior. Mosher would total 17 points, many coming late in the fourth quarter as Montague gets the win, 56-51 the final.

Montague will take on Hart on the road on Friday night.