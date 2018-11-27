Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A boutique lodging experience could be on its way to Ada. City Flats Hotel is planning to bring the 24-room concept to River Street in the Village of Ada.

The drawings are being presented to the Ada Township Planning Commission next month for approval, with a targeted groundbreaking in 2019.

The hotel will have upscale rooms, along with multiple meeting rooms and an event space that will fit up to 225 people.

This is the fourth City Flats Hotel location, joining others in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Port Huron.

2. A local company known for building car parts is putting together children's bicycles.

Employees at Denso Manufacturing in Battle Creek have put together 60 bicycles and helmets for kids.

The organization, Toys For Tots, picked up the bikes Monday and will be distributing them to kids throughout Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties.

This was Denso's first-ever Build A Bike challenge.

3. Michigan farms are showing some love for military families this season. On Monday two FedEx trucks filled with 600 Christmas trees from several Michigan farms including Wahmhoff Farm and Nursery in Gobles, and headed to North Carolina.

Dozens of volunteers packed them into the trucks as part of the Trees for Troops event. The trucks are expected to arrive on Thursday. Wahmhoff Farms started this event back in 2005.

4. One animal that people don't see at John Ball Zoo on a regular basis will be making a visit there on Saturday, along with jolly St. Nick! John Ball Zoo is hosting a special event on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes free admission, a visit with Santa and his reindeer, along with other holiday activities. People can also watch the zoo animals play with their Christmas gifts.

In past years, the zoo asked guests to bring an item for the free admission. This year, they're encouraging a $1 donation so they zoo can get one for them.

Saturday is the last day the zoo is open for the 2018 season.

5. A recent study shows women who sleep with dogs get a better night's rest.

Researchers found women who share their beds with dogs report less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort.

Women who sleep with cats didn't show those benefits and reported disrupted sleep as much as women who share a bed with their partner.

Dog owners also tend to go to sleep and wake up earlier than cat owners.

It is not known if those sleep habits contribute to the reported benefits.