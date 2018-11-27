Mother facing manslaughter and child abuse charges after infant death

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sheriff’s deputies say an Ottawa County mother is facing manslaughter and child abuse charges after the death of her infant son back in October.

Cpt. Mark Bennett says 8-month-old Sebastian Hull was found unresponsive in a bathtub in the 3500 block of Hillcrest Way on October 22 in Zeeland Township. He says the baby had been left left alone for sometime.

Angel Hull, 19, told investigators she had left the baby unattended for about 15-20 minutes before he was found floating in the water.

An autopsy revealed Sebastian died from drowning.

Hull is being held on a $25,000 bond.