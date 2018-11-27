Muskegon Co. mom ordered to jail over child’s excessive absences

Posted 5:22 AM, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:07AM, November 27, 2018

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. --  A mother in Muskegon County woman has been ordered to spend 5 days in jail after she did nothing to keep her child from missing school.

In total there are 26 unexcused absences on her 6-year-old's record.

Brittany Horton was sentenced this month after she plead guilty to a charge of truancy back in May. Her punishment was delayed, because the prosecutor's office wanted to give Horton a chance to solve the problem.

Instead, her student missed more classes.

Administrators say Horton also failed to show up to scheduled meetings to discuss the absences.

Along with jail time, she'll have to pay more than $500 in fines.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s