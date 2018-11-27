Mystery solved on Monday night’s purple sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Those who live around Grand Rapids may have noticed something unusual in the sky Monday night.

The purple glow, seen for miles, was a combination of two things: lights from a then-unknown source and a low cloud deck comprised of ice crystals that allowed the light to be reflected back into our eyes.

We now know the unknown source of the purple light: a new produce growing operation, called Revolution Farms, recently put down roots in Gaines Township. They began their operation about two months ago, and last night they had their combination of red, blue and white LED lights on.

The CEO of the operation, Tripp Frey, says that the different combinations of the colored lights affect the plants at different stages of their growth. There are certain lights that provide young plants with the proper color spectrum. There is another spectrum of lights that services the heavy growth stage. Lastly, they have a finisher light that brings out the right color in the crops.

The lights being on during the night will not be an everyday occurrence. Typical day to day use during the winter months will be from sunrise to sunset, unless there is substantial sunshine. The reason they were on last night was for testing purposes as they were just recently installed.

If you want to learn more about their facility and their growing operation, as they use a technique called aquaponics, you can visit their website here.