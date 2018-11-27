New boutique hotel coming to Ada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich. -- There's a plan in place to build a new upscale hotel in Ada.

The 24-room hotel will be located along River Street not far from the Thornapple River, according to a press release from the CityFlatsHotel.

It will also feature meeting rooms and a lounge similar to the CitySen lounge located in Grand Rapids.

“This is an incredible next step in our ongoing Envision Ada Village project,” said George Haga, Ada Township Supervisor. “A boutique hotel will support a number of local business needs, while providing a quaint destination for visitors to our area parks, riverfront, and retail shopping experiences,” said Haga.

It's expected to be approved by the planning commission in late December and groundbreaking is planned for 2019.