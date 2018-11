Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- After Kent City jumped out to an early lead behind three first quarter triples from Eli Carlson, Orchard View would respond. Ke'ontae Barnes and Terrion Crosby would step up with big baskets early before the Cardinals pulled away late in the second half to improve to 1-0 on the new season, 60-52 the final.

Orchard View will take on Oakridge on the road in their next game next Tuesday.