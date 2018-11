MICHIGAN — If you didn’t know, today is Giving Tuesday and the Salvation Army plans to match donations collected at red kettles across our state.

Any amount of money you donate whether it be in person, online or over the phone will be matched by the organization up to $60,000.

There are more than 60 red kettle donation sites just in Kent County.

The money raised helps nearly 33 million Americans assistance for items like food and shelter.