Vote to help Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital win $50K donation

We have the power to make a difference for seriously ill and injured children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with just a click of a mouse. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is in the running for a large donation in the Vote For Miracles contest, and need your help to get it!

Credit Union for Kids is donating $100,000 in an online voting competition. The Children’s Miracle Network Hospital- one of which is Helen DeVos Children's Hospital- with the most votes, receives the largest donation.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across the country are in the running to win the donations.

The hospital which receives the most votes gets the grand prize of $50,000. Second place receives $20,000, 3rd place receives $15,000, 4th place receives $10,000 and 5th place receives $5,000.

Last year, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital came in 4th place.

Voting is open now through December 18, and people can vote once each day.

Be sure to vote for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on voteformiracles.org.