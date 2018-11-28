1970s-themed restaurant opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids has a new restaurant that will take some customers on a trip down memory lane.

The Commons Restaurant opened Wednesday at 547 Cherry Street SE on the west side of The Oakwood on Cherry Street.

The 3,500 square-foot restaurant features a 1970’s theme and will serve retro comfort food and modernized ’70s-themed drinks, with, of course, modern craft beers.

Owner Beth Rich says she’s collected decor and mementos from the 1970s. Her main inspiration was her grandparents’ “utility room” and basement in Detroit.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

 

