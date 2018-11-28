× Florida man sentenced for using credit card skimmers at West MI gas pumps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Florida man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft conspiracy for using credit card skimmers in gas pumps in West Michigan and other locations.

The U.S. Attorney says that Guillermo Rodriquez, 45, was the ringleader and the last of 10 defendants sentenced in a long-running operation that used skimmers at gas pumps in West Michigan in 2015. The ring operated not just in Michigan, but also in locations between here and Florida.

All of the defendants were from the Miami area. Rodriquez received the longest sentence because some of the others cooperated with authorities after their arrests.