Help offered for those struggling to keep the heat on

DETROIT, Mich. – Michigan residents who have trouble paying their heating bills have some more help this winter season.

DTE Energy says it has donated $10 million to local agencies to help families say warm this winter. The agencies are The Heat and Warmth Fund, the Salvation Army, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and TrueNorth.

The funding is to be used to assist residents who struggle to pay current and past due utility bills. Residents may also be placed on DTE’s Low Income Self Sufficiency Plan, which provides a monthly payment plan based on income and energy usage.

“For the past several years DTE has partnered with The Salvation Army helping to provide a warm home for our less fortunate neighbors,” said Major Glen Cady, Salvation Army Western Michigan Northern Indiana Divisional Commander in a press release. “This year once again DTE has stepped up to assist those who come to us in crisis situations. Their commitment to the people of Michigan is an inspiration to all of us at The Salvation Army.”

For additional program details and enrollment information, visit dteenergy.com/lsp.