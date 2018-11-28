It’s the season of giving; Why you should donate to Greater Ottawa Co. United Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are traditionally a time of giving, but for the United Way making a difference is a year-round daily mission.

Greater Ottawa County United Way is looking for donations from the community so they can help make a difference in the lives of those in need across West Michigan.

Many services the United Way offers are education, financial stability, health, and basic needs for individuals and families. The United Way is a great place to donate because they cover a wide variety of needs in the area, so the money will be spread across all their programs.

Along with donations, the Greater Ottawa County United Way is always looking for volunteers to help out with their facilities and events.

For more information, visit ottawaunitedway.org or text OTTAWA to 91999.