Michigan Senate eyes changing minimum wage, sick time laws

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators are considering changes to minimum wage increases and paid sick leave requirements months after they were enacted into law.

A Republican-controlled Senate committee is expected to vote on the revisions Wednesday, and the full Senate could follow later in the day.

It remains unclear exactly how the laws would be amended, but the business community wants them scaled back.

The laws began as ballot initiatives and were enacted by lawmakers rather than going to a public vote. Democrats are criticizing attempts to water down the laws in the same legislative session as unconstitutional and in violation of the will of the voters who backed Democrats in the election.

Lawmakers have enacted citizen initiatives seven times since approval of Michigan’s 1963 constitution but have never substantially scaled one back.

