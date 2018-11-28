Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The West Michigan Whitecaps paid it forward for Giving Tuesday. The team served a free, hot lunch at Heartside Park in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The Whitecaps community foundation also passed out 500 winter survival kits filled with things like winter hats, socks, deodorant and other personal products donated by the community.

The foundation aims to give back to the community in a different way each month.

2. The Bissell Pet Foundation is getting ready for their next Empty the Shelters event on Saturday.

The foundation will sponsor adoption fees at more than 80 shelters across the U.S. including 49 here in Michigan. That means it'll only cost people $20 to adopt a pet.

During last month's Empty the Shelters, more than 3,000 pets were given new homes.

To learn more, go to bissellpetfoundation.org.

3. Many were questioning an unusual sight in Kent County on Monday, saying they saw a purple glow in the sky. It turns out it's a new produce growing operation in Gaines Township called Revolution Farms.

Most of the year, its greenhouse runs solely on the sunlight, but in the winter they have to use supplement lights. Recently the business decided to test out a new LED system which is comprised of blue, red and white lights. Along with the low cloud cover, it created the purple reflection glowing in the sky.

4. Amazon is breaking records again this holiday season.

This year's Cyber Monday was once again the single biggest shopping day in the company's history.

In fact, the online retailer says from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, customers ordered more than 180 million items.

Toys and electronics were some of the most popular things that landed in people's carts. Other best-sellers included Amazon's voice-activated Echo Dot, InstaPots, and Ancestry DNA tests.

5. It seems like Starbucks releases a limited edition drink ever month, and November is no different.

The coffee house introduced the Juniper Latte, an espresso drink with hints of juniper and sage.

The drink was actually first introduced last year at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

Starbucks also announced the return of its Starbucks for Life Contest for its Starbucks Rewards members. Prizes include free Starbucks for six months, a year, or the grand prize- free coffee or a food item every day for free for 30 years.