Police: Wyoming cell phone store robberies likely connected

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities say a string of recent robberies at Wyoming cell phone stores are likely related.

The most recent robbery happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile store at 5301 S. Division Avenue in Wyoming. Prior to that, suspects held up another T-Mobile store at 705 28th St. SW Tuesday evening.

In the Tuesday incident, police say the suspects stole merchandise and threatened to shoot a store employee. Early Wednesday morning, a Kent County Verizon store at 5563 28th St. was also broken into.

Wyoming Police say a Nov. 12 robbery at Best Buy, 4830 Wilson SW, is also likely connected with the more recent robberies.

Police say three to five male suspects appear to be involved in all of the incidents.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact police or Silent Observer.