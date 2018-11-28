× Resolution seeks to end gender-classification of kid’s meal toys

LANSING, Mich. – A resolution presented in the Michigan House of Representatives would encourage restaurants to not ask you if you wanted a “girl toy” or a “boy toy” with your kid’s meal.

House Resolution #429 was presented by Leslie Love (D-Redford Township) and 13 other Democrats, including Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo. One Republican, Kathy Crawford of Lyon Township also signed on the proposed resolution.

The resolution says the practice of identifying toys as being specifically for “boys” or “girls” can “influence and limit children’s imaginations and interests.” The resolution says that numerous studies “have highlighted the harmful effects of gender-classified toys.”

The resolution suggests that businesses should ask the customer if they want a choice of toy by describing the item, like asking “Would you like a Transformer or a My Little Pony?” instead of asking if the toy is for a boy or girl.

If passed, the resolution would urge restaurants and franchises to make the change, but isn’t a binding ordinance. Copies of the resolution would also be sent to CEOs of boards of directors of major restaurant chains in Michigan.