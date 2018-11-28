Russell ready when called upon for Ferris State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- In Ferris State's second round playoff game against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, Bulldog quarterback Jayru Campbell was a surprise scratch. The Bulldogs opted to go with a trio of quarterbacks and among them was West Catholic product Travis Russell.

"The first thing was do whatever I could do to help our team win" Russell said. "We've all worked so hard to get to this point and the main mission was to do whatever I could to help our team advance and move on to the next weekend."

Russell was 6 of 11 passing for 147 yards but also added 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the 27 to 21 win.

"He can bring it all" Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "He can bring great knowledge of our system, great leadership, great energy, great execution so he brings it all."

This is nothing new for Russell who also stepped in last season during the playoff run when then starter Reggie Bell went down with an injury but for the former West Catholic Falcon it has been a long wait since last fall to get big time game experience.

"Just to have that first game type feel that I've had in about a year was awesome" Russell added. "Just felt fun and felt comfortable, i woke up sore on Sunday for the first time in a long time which is a good feeling."

After the win on Saturday, Russell's phone received a lot of attention.

"After the game, i went out to eat with my mom and dad and i was like i'm not going to check my phone" Russel said. "They were like it's fine we don't mind, i had 115 text messages after the game, a lot of people from back home, just so much support."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Jayru Campbell is questionable to play in the super region championship on Saturday at Ouachita Baptist, Annese knows he can trust Russell to play if called upon.

"He's always got confidence" Annese added. "I've got confidence in him, the team has confidence in him."

Saturday's Super Region 3 Final is scheduled to kick at 2 p.m..