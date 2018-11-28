Showing gratitude is good for your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are a season of giving thanks and feelings of gratitude, but to many those warm feelings don't come naturally or their reasons for feeling gratitude may be hidden. Finding those reasons could be a lifesaver, and have a great impact on your health.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner talks about how showing gratitude in all aspects of life can benefit your health.

When showing gratitude, people will experience the following benefits:

Stop a racing mind

Help a slow a panic attack

Help stop a hot flash

Improve sleep

Make behavior changes

Improve work performance

Helps sex drive

Strengthen relationships

Stop an argument

Stop stress eating, smoking or drinking

So what are some ways people can show gratitude year-round? Here are a few suggestions from Dr. Bitner:

Make a list, at least one time per day, of the small details of what you are thankful for.

Put the list in your pocket, even if just to be reminded that you have a gratitude list.

Practice thinking or saying 3 G’s when you are stressed, or better, before a situation you know will be stressful-a test, a presentation, a crucial conversation

Use 3 G’s in the middle of the night to go back to sleep.

When a painful thought comes to mind, or if seeing someone or something which reminds you of a bad situation, look away and think of your 3 G’s. It can help you get though a difficult situation or deal with pain.

When you see someone who is stressed, offer help by asking, “what are you thankful for?” It might not be welcome in the moment, but could at least plant the seed for them to think about later, or help them break the cycle.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

