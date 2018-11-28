Stuff-a-Firetruck drive planned in Allendale to help area families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Engine House 5 Museum of Allendale is hosting a food and essentials drive to help area families in need ahead of the holidays.

The Stuff-a-Firetruck event is planned for this Friday and Saturday. There will be nine designated houses where the firetruck will make stops to collect different items to benefit St. Luke's Food Pantry.

You can donate non-perishable food items, laundry soap, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products & toilet paper.

Santa will be on the firetruck to see kids and get their Christmas lists during the collection on Friday.

To learn more about how to get involved contact the Engine House 5 Fire Museum on Facebook.