Stuff-a-Firetruck drive planned in Allendale to help area families

Posted 9:32 AM, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, November 28, 2018

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Engine House 5 Museum of Allendale is hosting a food and essentials drive to help area families in need ahead of the holidays.

The Stuff-a-Firetruck event is planned for this Friday and Saturday. There will be nine designated houses where the firetruck will make stops to collect different items to benefit St. Luke's Food Pantry.

You can donate non-perishable food items, laundry soap, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products & toilet paper.

Santa will be on the firetruck to see kids and get their Christmas lists during the collection on Friday.

To learn more about how to get involved contact the Engine House 5 Fire Museum on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s