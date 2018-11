Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- City Barbecue will be coming to Kentwood in early 2019.

It will be located at 28th street, and will be the company`s first in the state.

City Barbecue says they smoke all meats on site, and will serve the same award-winning barbeque, sides, and desserts their guests know and love.

A grand opening date will be announced early next year.