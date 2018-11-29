× Electric Forest to be held one weekend in 2019

ROTHBURY, Mich. – It may be winter, but organizers of an annual summer music festival announced major changes to their 2019 event.

Organizers with the Electric Forest Festival say that the 2019 event will be held over just one weekend, June 27-30. Over the past few years, the event was held over two weekends, with a break in-between.

Organizers posted on the festival website , the festival grounds at the Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury, Michigan will see upgraded landscapes, areas with new grass and other infrastructure improvements. Holding the festival over just one weekend in 2019 will help the natural landscapes improve.