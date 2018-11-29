First person to be hand donor in Michigan honored at Rose Bowl Parade

FREMONT, Mich– Debra Wyant says her daughter Shayna might no longer be with her, but parts of her daughter live on.

“It gives me a lot of joy. I just got a letter from the man who got her lungs, he has nine children. They’re able to have their dad back,” Debra Wyant said.

Her daughter Shayna died in 2016 of an ear infection that spread to her brain. Shayna was the mother to a baby boy, and also an organ donor. The light amidst her family’s loss was giving the gift of life.

“She saved three lives,” Wyant said.

Then, Gift of Life Michigan asked Shayna’s parents to change one more life.

“They’re special in that, they were asked a special question. A different question. That question was ‘would you consider donating Shayna’s hands to help another person?'” said, Betsy Miner-Swartz, Communications Specialist for Gift of Life Michigan.

Shayna’s parents agreed.

Hand donations require special permission outside of the certification on your driver’s license to be a donor. It’s the first time in the state of Michigan that a person has donated their hands for transplant.

“I knew Shayna knew she wouldn’t be able to hold her baby anymore and she would want someone else to have that,” Wyant said.

This year, Shayna’s picture will be in the Rose Bowl parade, honoring her family, for their decision to give someone the gift of touch. She’ll be featured alongside other donors during the event on January 1.